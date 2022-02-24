Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on parole violation

Trevor Schaffter, 31, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on...
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Trevor Schaffter, 31, is wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for a parole violation on a charge of lascivious acts with a child and sex offender registration violation. He also is wanted by the Bettendorf Police Department for possession of cannabis and methamphetamine, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Crime Stoppers said he is 6-foot fall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, law enforcement asks you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

