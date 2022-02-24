CRIME STOPPERS: Suspect tried to break into ATM at Moline restaurant

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Moline restaurant.

It was reported Jan. 21 at La Rancharita, 2139 16th St. Police said the suspect tried to break into an ATM located inside the business using a drill before leaving with a black Harbinger stereo speaker, along with a red dolly.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect is a male who was seen riding around the business on a bicycle. He was wearing a dark blue hooded jacket and wearing one red and one black glove, police said.

If you know who is responsible for this break-in, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Moline Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Moline restaurant. (KWQC/Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.