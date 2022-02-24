Davenport police and swat team peacefully end standoff, man charged

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A standoff that involved Davenport Police and a SWAT team on Thursday evening ended peacefully after several hours. Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. near Garfield and Scott streets. The man involved has been arrested and charged.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says it started as a domestic incident between a man and a woman. “The initial response was tense. There were two people in the residence and the female half was in danger certainly. We believed or suspected the male had a firearm in this incident as well. We were able to get the female out of the residence. Most of the time was talking with the male half and having this thing resolved safely,” said Chief Sikorski.

The man arrested has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh. He’s been charged with burglary in the first degree and interference with a firearm, which are both felonies. Buresh is also charged with carrying weapons and reckless use of a firearm, which are misdemeanors.

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh. He’s been charged with burglary in the first degree and interference with a firearm, which are both felonies. (Scott County Sheriff's Office)

Negotiators were finally able to talk Buresh out of the home at about 5:55 p.m. in a peaceful resolution.

Residents were asked to stay indoors as police investigated.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski says it started as a domestic incident between a man and a woman.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.