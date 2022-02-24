Advertisement

Deere & Company to open new office in Texas

The ‘innovation hub’ will grow John Deere’s technology operations
Deere & Company
Deere & Company(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Deere & Company is expanding its technology operations with a new office in Austin, Texas, the company announced Thursday.

The new location enables Deere to further strengthen its technology capabilities and attract talent interested in solving some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including feeding a growing population, Deere & Co. said in a media release.

“Austin is a growing destination for some of the brightest minds in technology. Opening this office was a strategic decision from both a talent and collaboration perspective, particularly in software and data analytics,” said Jahmy Hindman, Chief Technology Officer at John Deere. “Deere’s mission has always been about helping farmers sustainably feed a growing global population. We’re looking for people who want to help create technology that will have a significant impact on their communities and the world.”

The Austin office will serve as a collaboration hub for new hires, Deere & Co. said. It will include data scientists, data engineers, embedded software engineers, systems engineers, and computer vision and machine learning operations engineers.

“A presence in Austin allows us to access and recruit from a robust and diverse technical talent pool, supplemented by the region’s university ecosystem and startup community,” said Andrez Carberry, Director of Global HR Operations at John Deere. “This office will help us continue to develop industry-leading technology and solutions for farms and construction worksites.”

Deere said the investment in Auston will mutually strengthen the city’s position as an innovation hub and the company’s global tech leader portfolio.

The office will drive further momentum towards Deere’s goal of bringing advanced technological solutions; including automation and autonomy, to the agriculture industry.

“While we continue to embrace a flexible work environment for employees, this new office will provide an in-person space for innovators to inspire pivotal moments in collaboration and creativity,” Carberry added.

Deere & Co. said the new office will be in Austin’s vibrant South Congress district.

The Austin location is part of Deere’s broader strategy to expand and diversify its technology talent, Deere & Co. said. In Dec. 2021, the company announced a new Chicago office in the Fulton Market neighborhood designed to build out the company’s Information Technology capabilities.

