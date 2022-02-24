Advertisement

Deputies warn of a suspicious vehicle in Scott, Muscatine County Wednesday

Scott County Sheriff's Office
Scott County Sheriff's Office(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a suspicious Dark in color SUV in rural Scott and Muscatine County Wednesday night.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was seen going onto property it didn’t belong.

The sheriff’s office said if anyone sees any activity of this nature to call 911.

