High School Sports: February 23rd

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch all of Wednesday’s high school sports postseason highlights including Burlington Notre Dame girls basketball punching a ticket to State, Mediapolis girls basketball, Galena and Stockton girls basketball advancing to the Sectional Championship, Rock Island, Riverdale and Rockridge boys basketball advancing to Regional Finals and the Central girls winning State Bowling.

