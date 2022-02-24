Advertisement

High School Sports: February 23rd

By Joey Donia
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Watch all of Wednesday’s high school sports postseason highlights including Burlington Notre Dame girls basketball punching a ticket to State, Mediapolis girls basketball, Galena and Stockton girls basketball advancing to the Sectional Championship, Rock Island, Riverdale and Rockridge boys basketball advancing to Regional Finals and the Central girls winning State Bowling.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Department supervisors, an internal...
Rock Island Co. state’s attorney releases names of correctional officers charged in battery case
Police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the scene just before 7 p.m.
Davenport police investigating multiple-vehicle crash Monday night
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users
Officials identified the girl killed fafter the car she was in crashed into a tree Saturday...
Girl identified in fatal Moline car crash Saturday
Rumbles of thunder and wintry mix this morning
Tumbling temps, thunder and winter weather all occurring Tuesday morning

Latest News

Davenport, IA.
Davenport Northwest Little League hopes national grant will encourage more kids to register
Kennady Bigwood wins State Bowling Title
Camanche’s Kennady Bigwood wins State Bowling Title
Moline Wrestlers win Sectional to advance to State Duals
Moline wrestlers wins Sectional to advance to State Duals
Central DeWitt advances to State
Central DeWitt girls punch ticket to State Basketball