Illinois statehouse responds to Ukraine invasion, world conflict
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Following the overnight attacks on Ukraine, Illinois lawmakers have issued responses to the ensuing crisis.
Legislation
Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R - Burr Ridge) field legislation that would require Illinois to remove any investments in Russian companies.
There is no official language on the bill yet, but a press release from Durkin’s office said it would require Illinois to disinvest any pension assets in Russian companies. It would also prohibit the state from holding any Russian assets.
“This morning, we woke up to shocking images crossing our TV screens. People in cities throughout Ukraine huddled in subways and shelters while explosions shake their cities as Russian soldiers begin an invasion of their homeland,” said Durkin. “Today, we must send a strong signal to these people that we stand with them and support their sovereignty.”
Another Republican Rep. Tom Demmer (R - Dixon) announced plans to introduce a bill to allow $20 million in aid to housing Ukrainian refugees. The funds would go an established refugee program by the Department of Human Services, which a press release said has already housed more than 123,000 refugees in sixty countries since it began in 1975.
“In this dark and dangerous moment, it is crucial that we stand strong and unequivocally with the people of Ukraine and offer every tool at our disposal to provide aid to refugees who flee from the invasion of their sovereign nation,” Demmer said.
Statements
Social media response
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.