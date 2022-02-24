Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is now conducting a criminal investigation of the single-car crash in the 1400 block of 35th Avenue that killed a 17-year-old girl Saturday.

An Acura driven by a 22-year-old man was traveling westbound on 35th Avenue, toward 14th Street, while 17-year-old Victoria Dickey was in the passenger seat, police said in a media release.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree along the passenger side door, police said. Dickey died as a result of severe injuries sustained from the crash.

The police department said the investigation includes evaluating the roadway for evidence, crash scene evidence and a traffic crash reconstruction conducted by a certified reconstructionist with the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit.

The department said the investigation also includes the Criminal Investigation Division conducting interviews, area canvas, video review, lab reports and service of legal process for certain relevant records.

This investigation will take some time to complete before it is turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney for review, the police department said. No charges have been filed to date during the investigative fact-finding stages.

Police said their thoughts and prayers are with the family of Dickey, a teen who lost her life way too young.

Police ask anyone with information about this crash to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797- 0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.