Police: Lab confirms THC, but no fentanyl in vaping device at North Scott High School

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldridge Police Department confirmed Thursday that a vaping device confiscated at North Scott High School earlier this month tested positive for THC but negative for fentanyl.

The device had been sent to the state crime lab for testing after a field test indicated the presence of THC and fentanyl, police said.

The Eldridge Police Department and school resource officer were notified by North Scott School Officials of an incident concerning a vaping device, at about 11 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Police said the investigation is still under investigation.

