Rock Island Co. correctional officers charged in battery case fired

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office fired two correctional officers Wednesday following battery charges.

Correctional officers Cameron Gerischer and Jacob Ward were fired after an internal investigation was completed Tuesday into an incident that occurred within the Rock Island County Jail on Jan. 30, Sheriff Gerry Bustos said in a media release.

Friday Gerischer and Ward were each charged with one count of Aggravated Battery, a Class 3 felony.

The incident occurred within the Rock Island County Jail involving one incarcerated person and correctional officers Gerischer and Ward, the sheriff’s office said.

Bustos ordered an internal investigation into the incident on Jan. 31. The internal investigation was conducted by the Office of Professional Standards within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Bustos also ordered a criminal investigation into the incident on Jan. 31. The criminal investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department and then presented to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

