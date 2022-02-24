Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural Galena home Wednesday as 62-year-old Danny Welp and 66-year-old Debra Welp.

The investigation is ongoing.

Around 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office 911 Dispatch Center received a report of two adults who were dead inside a home. They were later pronounced dead by the Jo Daviess County coroner.

“The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office does not have any reason to believe the public is in any danger due to this event,” the sheriff’s office said Thursday in a media release.

No other information was released.

