Snow returns this afternoon

Slick conditions likely for the evening commute
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***

A light snow event will take place this afternoon and evening making roads slippery for the evening commute, thus a First Alert Day is in effect from 3PM to 3AM.  While the snowfall amounts will be in the 1″-3″ range it will be area wide so travel may be a little more difficult this evening.  Look for snow to fire up after 12PM and gradually wane by midnight tonight.  Beyond this system our weather pattern goes quiet and we will warm from the 20s/30s on Friday to the 40s by early next week with plenty of sunshine each day.

TODAY: Afternoon snow. High: 24º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Light snow.  Low: 16º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny.  High: 30º.

Very cold Wednesday morning