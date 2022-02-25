Advertisement

Actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine working on a documentary

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.
Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Actor Sean Penn is working on a documentary in Ukraine as Russia begins its invasion.

He has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky and attended news conferences.

The office of the president says Penn came to Kyiv to tell the world the truth about what’s happening.

Variety reports Penn is filming a documentary on the Russian invasion with Vice Studios.

Vice Media Group confirmed the project but wouldn’t say if Penn was involved.

In November, the actor spent time in Ukraine, meeting with troops as tensions rose with Russia.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia crisis. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Adam Johnson, a Florida man who grabbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium and posed for...
Rioter carrying Pelosi’s podium in viral photo gets prison
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
EU agrees to freeze assets of Russia’s Putin and minister in response to Ukraine invasion
Sen. Ben Sasse, R - Neb., said Friday that Americans should do 'truth telling' to the Russian...
Sasse: 'Appeasement never works with a (bleep) like Putin'
Crowds are waiting to depart from Lviv train station in Ukraine on Friday.
Crowds await trains in Lviv, Ukraine, amid air raid sirens