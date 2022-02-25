Advertisement

Barn fire destroys hay at Taylor Ridge farm

Crews respond to a barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.
Crews respond to a barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - A hay barn caught fire at about 5:30 a.m. Friday destroying most of the hay, owners of the farm told TV6 crew on scene.

Crews responded to the barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.

The hay is what the family feeds their dairy heifers, the owners of the Preston Family Farm said. What was not destroyed by fire, they will not be able to feed their cows.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Crews respond to a barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.
Crews respond to a barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.(KWQC)

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Department supervisors, an internal...
Rock Island Co. correctional officers charged in battery case fired

Latest News

The bill is marked with the words “COPY” and “PLAY MONEY” and is printed on a lighter-weight...
Macomb police warn businesses of counterfeit bill
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
QC Empowerment Network’s Black Business Expo expecting big turnout
QC Empowerment Network’s Black Business Expo expecting big turnout
Few flurries today
Flurries today and sunshine this weekend