Barn fire destroys hay at Taylor Ridge farm

TAYLOR RIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) - A hay barn caught fire at about 5:30 a.m. Friday destroying most of the hay, owners of the farm told TV6 crew on scene.

Crews responded to the barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.

The hay is what the family feeds their dairy heifers, the owners of the Preston Family Farm said. What was not destroyed by fire, they will not be able to feed their cows.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Crews respond to a barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning. (KWQC)

