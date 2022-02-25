DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Battle of the Bridges is back in-person this year at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. On Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th; The Quad City Engineering and Science Council hosts this fun competition where families, college students and professionals test their engineering skills! Materials are given to participants with an allotted amount of time to construct their bridge. After the construction, each bridge is put to different tests of strength to determine who constructed their bridge the best.

This is the 15th year for this event that will be taking place on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at the Putnam Museum. The registration deadline is March 3. Below is a link to more information about the event:

https://qcesc.org/battle-of-the-bridges/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.