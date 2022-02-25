Advertisement

Battle of the Bridges

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Battle of the Bridges is back in-person this year at the Putnam Museum in Davenport. On Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th; The Quad City Engineering and Science Council hosts this fun competition where families, college students and professionals test their engineering skills! Materials are given to participants with an allotted amount of time to construct their bridge. After the construction, each bridge is put to different tests of strength to determine who constructed their bridge the best.

This is the 15th year for this event that will be taking place on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 at the Putnam Museum. The registration deadline is March 3. Below is a link to more information about the event:

https://qcesc.org/battle-of-the-bridges/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Becoming Minimalist
Overcoming Distraction
Dr. Nikhil Wagle explains how the new product works to combat age-related presbyopia.
New eye drops to improve near vision
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 125 cases and 6 death from COVID-19.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 125 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Sound Conservatory
Music Academy and Retail Shoppe coming to Rock Island
NAMI Butterfly Fundraiser
Butterfly Fundraiser for NAMI