Chilly end to the work week

Sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - Light snow has come to an end across our area with many areas picking up around 2″ of fluffy easy to clear fresh snow.  Today will be colder than normal again with highs in the mid 20s under partly sunny skies.  Skies will clear tonight and SW winds will return, setting the stage for a warm up this weekend. HIghs will return to the 30s and 40s both Saturday and Sunday.  The weather pattern will remain quiet next week with sunshine each day and highs generally in the 40s and possibly the 50s by Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 24º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clearing up.  Low: 14º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny and warmer.  High: 40º.

