Coors Light, Foo Fighters team up for ‘drinkable demon deterrent’

Coors calls its new limited-edition beer, Coors Almighty Light, a “drinkable demon deterrent.”(Source: Twitter/@CoorsLight/Coors Brewing Company via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) – Coors Light is blessing its fans with a beer to fight off the devil.

The adult beverage brand shared on social media Wednesday that it’s offering the chance to win free cans of its new “Coors Almighty Light.”

The company said the beer is made with real blessed water to “ward off demons and keep your soul safe.”

Its website claims the limited batch of the “drinkable demon deterrent” is blessed by an ordained minister.

The new product is part of a team-up with the Foo Fighters to promote the band’s new horror movie “Studio 666.”

In honor of the movie, Coors is giving away 666 free 24-ounce cans of the beer.

The giveaway is open to adults of legal drinking age who reside in Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

The promotion ends Friday at midnight CT.

You can visit Coors Light’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

