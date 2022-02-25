Junk & Disorderly Flea Market

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Junk & Disorderly is a small flea-style market featuring 10 Quad City Artists and Makers showing off their wares! Shop local, support local, grab a drink at the bar, and get disorderly at Raccoon Motel on Friday, February 25th from 5-9 p.m.

Vendors:

- Glen ARThur Lowry

- S E A L ceramic shop

- Ellie’s Acrylics by Ellie Cupp

- Cyn Elizabeth Studios

- Death Stitch Custom Clothing

- Cosmos and Chicory

- Polymorphous Clocks

- Papillon Goods

- Brick and Motor Boutique

- The Perphurfery AKA THE Mary Talbert

