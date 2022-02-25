Junk & Disorderly Flea Market
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Junk & Disorderly is a small flea-style market featuring 10 Quad City Artists and Makers showing off their wares! Shop local, support local, grab a drink at the bar, and get disorderly at Raccoon Motel on Friday, February 25th from 5-9 p.m.
Vendors:
- Glen ARThur Lowry
- S E A L ceramic shop
- Ellie’s Acrylics by Ellie Cupp
- Cyn Elizabeth Studios
- Death Stitch Custom Clothing
- Cosmos and Chicory
- Polymorphous Clocks
- Papillon Goods
- Brick and Motor Boutique
- The Perphurfery AKA THE Mary Talbert
Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.