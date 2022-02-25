Advertisement

Macomb police warn businesses of counterfeit bill

The bill is marked with the words “COPY” and “PLAY MONEY” and is printed on a lighter-weight...
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Macomb Illinois Police Department is warning businesses to be cautious after a counterfeit $100 bill was found outside a local business.

Chief of Police Jerel Jones notified the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce of a counterfeit bill turned into the police department.

The bill was not used at the business, the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post. However, all retailers and merchants should use extra care when accepting money,

Police and the chamber ask anyone with any questions or receives any suspicious currency, please contact the Macomb Police Department at their non-emergency line by calling (309) 833-4505. Police asked not to call 911 for counterfeit bills at this time.

