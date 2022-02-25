Music Academy and Retail Shoppe coming to Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Sound Conservatory will be Rock Island’s premier music academy and retail shoppe offering lessons in a variety of instruments as well as offering music accessories, instruments and books to professional musicians and students. Their teaching staff currently includes Craig Bentley and Kindred Priest of Funktastic 5 as well as Jenni and Gordon Pickering. The shop is located in downtown Rock Island at 2235 3rd Avenue.

Sound Conservatory will open on March 1st!

Andrjez Kozlowski is the owner of the music academy, although not from Rock Island. He was born in Gdynia, Poland but in 1992 he and his family emigrated to the United States permanently. His story of coming to the Quad Cities started with a simple google search.

