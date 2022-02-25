Advertisement

New CDC COVID-19 guidelines: How changes impact Rock Island and Scott counties

CDC
CDC(KPTV)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The CDC Friday updated how it monitors the level of COVID-19 in communities. According to the Rock Island County Health Department, it impacts how the level of disease in the Rock Island and Scott counties is viewed.

The change is meant to minimize severe disease, limit strain on the healthcare system, and enable those at highest risk to protect themselves against infection and severe disease. Instead of looking at cases and test positivity, the new framework evaluates other ways that reflect the severity of disease in the community – including hospitalizations and hospital capacity. It also helps to determine whether the level of COVID-19 and severe disease in a community are low, medium, or high.

With the change, Rock Island County is ranked as medium, which means that people with increased risk for serious disease should consider wearing a mask. Scott County is categorized as low. Despite the changes, the health department says those with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Here is the link to the new metrics: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

The Rock Island County Health Department also reported Friday that cases and hospitalizations continue to fall. Since its last report on Feb. 18, 125 residents have tested positive for the virus. The number of people hospitalized in the county has fallen from 31 to 19 over the past week.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Princeton fire victim says building did not have a fire escape
Princeton fire victim says building did not have a fire escape
RV & Camping Show going on at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, February 25-27, 2022
RV and Camping Show is at the QCCA Expo Center this weekend
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is teaming up with Hy-Vee to raise money
‘Cookies for a Cause’ benefits QCA non-profit organization
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is teaming up with Hy-Vee to raise money
‘Cookies for a Cause’ benefits QCA non-profit organization