New CDC COVID-19 guidelines: How changes impact Rock Island and Scott counties

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The CDC Friday updated how it monitors the level of COVID-19 in communities. According to the Rock Island County Health Department, it impacts how the level of disease in the Rock Island and Scott counties is viewed.

The change is meant to minimize severe disease, limit strain on the healthcare system, and enable those at highest risk to protect themselves against infection and severe disease. Instead of looking at cases and test positivity, the new framework evaluates other ways that reflect the severity of disease in the community – including hospitalizations and hospital capacity. It also helps to determine whether the level of COVID-19 and severe disease in a community are low, medium, or high.

With the change, Rock Island County is ranked as medium, which means that people with increased risk for serious disease should consider wearing a mask. Scott County is categorized as low. Despite the changes, the health department says those with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

Here is the link to the new metrics: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html

The Rock Island County Health Department also reported Friday that cases and hospitalizations continue to fall. Since its last report on Feb. 18, 125 residents have tested positive for the virus. The number of people hospitalized in the county has fallen from 31 to 19 over the past week.

