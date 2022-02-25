Open for Business: Fitness Premier 24/7

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) - “It feels really good to be back here and be able to open this up within my hometown area and start giving back to the community,” said Luke Mills, co-owner of Fitness Premier 24/7.

Luke Mills was born and raised in Annawan, Illinois.

After being away from the area for a number of years, Luke married his wife Maggie and decided to relocate from the Kankakee area.

“We were looking to get back in this area. Geneseo has a good community, good school district, so this is kind of where we ended up landing, found a house in this area,” said Wells.

Both have been active members in the fitness community and wanted to open their own gym.

“Moving here I don’t really have, you know, the same community and friendship base that Luke has, since I’m not a native of this area. So when we moved here I was really missing my gym. I was missing that community and that sense of belonging at the gym that I had before,” said co-owner Maggie Wells.

The conversation to open a gym started a little more than two years ago.

“And then COVID happened. And so obviously were like ‘well, maybe we should take a step back from that for a minute,” said Wells.

The couple revisited the idea last fall, secured the location and gym equipment from a previous gym owner, and opened at the start of the year.

There was one change that sets fitness premier apart from other gyms currently in Geneseo.

“We’re 24 hours. And we’re reaching out to a huge dynamic range. You want HIIT classes, we got HIIT classes. Sliver sneaker classes, we’re getting silver sneaker classes. Youth training camps? We’re going to have youth training camps too,” said Maggie Wells.

The wells want their gym to be a sense of community.

“There’s a level of trust. You can come in and feel comfortable. You’re in a vulnerable state when you’re coming in here, depending on, you know, what you’re comfortability is with fitness. Some people are very new to fitness, and it’s a new venture, and that can be very intimidating and we don’t want that here,” said Wells.

Since taking over last month, there’s been a steady flow of new members.

“Every week we’re getting somewhere between 10 and 15 new members a week, so it’s getting busy,” said Wells.

