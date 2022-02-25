DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - During certain times of the year, there’s an emphasis to clean and declutter our homes. Joshua Becker has formed a movement to help others remove ‘distractions’ from our lives - empowering others to live more purposefully. Joshua’s new book, “Things That Matter: Overcoming Distraction to Pursue a More Meaningful Life,” will be released this April. You can pre-order now and visit BecomingMinimalist.com.

