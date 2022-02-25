Police: $16 million in illicit street drugs seized in Quad Cities in 2021

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Illinois State Police announced 2021 drug enforcement seized nearly 400 percent more Fentanyl, over 260 percent more Heroin, and over 190 percent more Methamphetamine in the state over the past year.

Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) dramatically increased the percentage of dangerous drugs and weapons seized in 2021, recovering illegal drugs valued at approximately $71 million.

During FY21, MEG agents in nine different units opened approximately 1,404 investigations and closed approximately 1,131 cases, with approximately 1,247 ongoing investigations according to MEG. MEG agents made 2,229 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin, and other dangerous drugs.

The Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group (QC MEG) says over sixteen million dollars worth of street drugs were seized in the Quad Cities in 2021.

QC MEG serves Scott and Rock Island Counties. According to QC MEG, methamphetamine remains the number one purchased and seized drug in the Quad Cities. Crack and cocaine are emerging in the community in higher numbers than in previous years, according to QC MEG.

“The resurgence of crack cocaine at least with the Quad City MEG agents, was the second most purchased narcotic by undercover officers in our calendar year of 2021,” said Lt. Kevin Winslow, with Illinois State Police and director of the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group, “These individuals are benefitting from the poison they are putting in the streets and they are benefitting themselves financially by selling it.”

During 2021 QC MEG conducted -

64 seizures, 65 controlled buys of Methamphetamine

173 seizures, 36 controlled buys of Cannabis

25 seizures, 28 controlled buys of Cocaine

10 seizures, 32 controlled buys of Crack

7 seizures, 15 controlled buys of Ecstasy

2 seizures, 2 controlled buys of Fentanyl

3 seizures, 7 controlled buys of Heroin

6 seizures, 2 controlled buys of Psilocybin

22 seizures, 7 controlled buys of various pharmaceuticals

QC MEG says the enforcement group cleared 121 drug arrests, opened 140 new investigations, and conducted 187 search warrants in 2021.

Drug-related crime transcends all races, genders, socioeconomic status, and geographic areas in the Quad Cities, according to QC MEG. Most crimes they see can be traced back to illegal drug use.

“Your retail thefts, your burglaries, your car thefts, and crimes against people like rapes, robberies, assaults,” says Lt. Winslow, “But for the people who are on a mission for this, we know we are making an impact on our community.”

