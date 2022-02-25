Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in Davenport Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle accident at about 1:52 p.m. Thursday.

The Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of 53rd Street and Utica Ridge Road for reports of a multi-vehicle accident, the police department said in a press release.

The police department said seven vehicles were involved in the incident.

Preliminary information indicates the driver of a Chevy pickup truck experienced a medical issue while driving and struck a vehicle at the intersection, the police department said.

The truck continued westbound, crossing the median into oncoming traffic hitting two vehicles, and causing one vehicle to leave the roadway and strike a third vehicle, police said.

The truck continued off the roadway into a nearby parking lot hitting two additional vehicles, police said.

Two people were treated and released on scene for minor injuries, police said. The driver of the pickup truck was transported to local hospitals to receive medical treatment for unrelated medical issues.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.