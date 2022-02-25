Advertisement

QC Empowerment Network’s Black Business Expo expecting big turnout

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The sign up sheet for the 2022 Black Business Expo seemed short at first, but to organizers surprise more than 50 vendors will set up shop on Feb. 26, 2022.

Members of the QC Empowerment Network say over the years the event has really grown, starting out with only 20 vendors.

Member Tracy Singleton says the Expo is Quad Citians chance to get out and shop local with Black owned businesses.

Singleton is also on a mission to change the narrative behind the saying ‘support black owned businesses’.

“Because when you say support, it’s like, oh, you give one time and you’ve done your job. No, go shop with black owned businesses, just like you go shop at Target, you don’t go support target, you go shopping at Target. So we need to start changing the narrative. And when we’re able to change the narrative, then maybe you look at things differently. And don’t see Black History Month as the only time that you’re going to go shop with a black owned business,” said Singleton.

The Black Business Expo is Saturday, Feb. 26th, 2022, from 1-5pm in SouthPark Mall, located at 4500 16th St. Moline, IL.

