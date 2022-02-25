Advertisement

Quad City eye doctor explains the benefits of new eye drops that temporarily improve near vision

By Marcia Lense
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - VUITY is the only FDA-approved eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision known as presbyopia. It’s an alternative to reading glasses.

Presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, is a common condition that reduces the eye’s ability to focus on near objects and affects nearly half of the U.S. adult population, usually over age 40.

Dr. Nikhil Wagle explains the side effects, cost and how the the new drops work to temporarily improve vision.

