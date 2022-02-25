Advertisement

Rescued helping in more than one way

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This is the time of year when people really need Rescued’s help coming out of the holidays, but it’s also the time of year when retail is slow and they are seeing fewer sales and fewer donations. Regardless of the weather or the time of year, they get requests for help every single day so it is important that they have some sort of support consistently throughout the year.

Just THIS week Rescued got a new apparel design in, created for them by a friend that’s a graphic designer. There’s an event coming up in about a month and while it’s not a Rescued event, it’s a great way to directly support them and lots of other local vendors and makers since the entry “fee” goes to Rescued!

Event: Made: vintage, handmade, curated goods

Where: The Bend XPO, East Moline

When: Friday, April 8, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 9, 9-3 p.m.

Cost: Suggested $2 entry benefitting Rescued

