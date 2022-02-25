Restoring Hauberg Estate’s Landscape

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hauberg Estate is having ‘Gardening with Michele’ - a volunteer program to help plant, weed, and learn about the restoration of the Jens Jensen Landscape design.

Every Thursday starting March 24th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. participants can volunteer at the estate. Contact Director@haubergestate.org or cal 309-373-5080 for more information and/or get involved!

