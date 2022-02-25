Advertisement

Restoring Hauberg Estate’s Landscape

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Hauberg Estate is having ‘Gardening with Michele’ - a volunteer program to help plant, weed, and learn about the restoration of the Jens Jensen Landscape design.

Every Thursday starting March 24th from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. participants can volunteer at the estate. Contact Director@haubergestate.org or cal 309-373-5080 for more information and/or get involved!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Becoming Minimalist
Overcoming Distraction
Dr. Nikhil Wagle explains how the new product works to combat age-related presbyopia.
New eye drops to improve near vision
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 125 cases and 6 death from COVID-19.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 125 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Sound Conservatory
Music Academy and Retail Shoppe coming to Rock Island
NAMI Butterfly Fundraiser
Butterfly Fundraiser for NAMI