Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 125 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 125 cases and 6 death from COVID-19.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department reported six COVID-19 deaths Friday, since the last report on Feb. 18. The total number of deaths is now 478.

The health department also reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 in the last week. The total number of cases is now 31,727.

The health department said the positivity rate continues to fall, from 6.48% last week to 4.28% this week.

The health department said 19 patients are currently hospitalized in the county with the virus, compared to 31 last week. The average age of newly infected patients is 44.

The health department said the vaccination rate is up 0.2% to 60.7%.

The Illinois mask requirement will be lifted on Monday in most public places, the health department said. Masks still must be worn in healthcare settings, on public transportation, in some schools, and in private entities that choose to require them.

“Starting Monday, we urge everyone to use their own judgment as to when wearing a mask is best for them in places they are not required and for others to be kind with those who feel more comfortable still wearing one,” the health department said. “The virus that causes COVID-19 still is circulating in our community, and masks offer protection to you, your family, and your community.”

The health department said it continues to offer vaccination clinics twice a week with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays for those 18 and older and Pfizer on Fridays for those 5 and older. No appointments are needed for any Rock Island County Health Department vaccination clinic.

The next walk-in Saturday pediatric vaccination clinic is March 5 from 9 a.m. to noon, the health department said.

The health department said to visit vaccines.gov to find other clinics.

