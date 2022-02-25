Advertisement

Spotlight Theatre presents The Lightning Thief

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Spotlight Theatre has a few more performances of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical this weekend! Noah Hill is the Director of the musical and shares the work that went in to creating this performance and how he wound up as Director.

Performance Dates:

February 25, 26 @ 7pm

February 27 @ 2pm

Tickets: $20 in advance, $22 at the door

