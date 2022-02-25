Advertisement

Visiting Artist Series: Barron Ryan

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEO, Ill (KWQC) - Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series offers residencies by world-renowned artists, providing informal performances, lectures, demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and school assembly performances throughout the Quad Cities. The series makes the arts accessible to students K-12 by bringing the performing arts directly to schools and community sites, and providing low-cost opportunities for Quad City area residents to see public performances that would otherwise be out of reach. Learn more at www.quadcityarts.com/vas or Quad City Arts’ events page to see upcoming public performances.

Barron Ryan is performing this weekend with his father at the Geneseo High School Concert Hall at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 26th. The two together will perform a father-son piano duo.

