Winter Wellness with Illinois Extension

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - University of Illinois Extension and Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park Foundation have teamed up to offer a free winter wellness event. There will be family fun for all ages with hands-on activity stations and presentations inside Singing Bird Nature Center, 1510 46th Ave, Rock Island, IL. Guests will be asked to wear a mask for all indoor activities. Here’s what’s planned:

Activity Stations:

Birds : Learn about Midwestern birds and what you can do to support their life cycle from Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers. Make a window cling to use at home to prevent bird collisions.

Kids Create: 4-H will be offering hands-on nature crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a make and take bird feeder activity. Kids can also learn about winter weather and play with magic SNOW from Mercer County Ag Literacy!

Warm up with Soup and Hot Cocoa! Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed will offer free Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed will offer free soup samples and hot cocoa. They will also have the recipes and many other nutrition and wellness handouts available.

Explore 8 Dimensions of Wellness: Wellness is multi-dimensional, including physical, financial, emotional, social, spiritual, environmental, vocational, and intellectual. These dimensions should work in harmony to help achieve optimal health and well-being. Get information from IL Extension on this 8 Dimensions holistic health concept.

Winter Walk: Head outside and visit our winter wellness signs along the pathways between Singing Bird and Black Hawk State Historic Site for tips on ways to stay active and healthy.

Museum Visit: Visit the Hauberg Museum which tells the story of the Sauk and Meskwaki through interpretive maps, artifacts, and seasonal dioramas.

10:30 am – Explore Hygge Winter is a great time to embrace hygge - a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness with feelings of wellness and contentment. Learn more about the concept and how your health can benefit from having more hygge in your life from Anette Svendesberget, a Moline chiropractor who grew up practicing hygge in her hometown of Rena, Norway.

11 am - Nature and Wellness: Research shows spending time in nature is not only enjoyable - it has numerous health benefits! IL Extension horticulture educator Emily Swihart, will share findings on how interacting with nature can help sooth your body, mind and spirit.

