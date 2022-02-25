Advertisement

Winter Wellness with Illinois Extension

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - University of Illinois Extension and Citizens to Preserve Black Hawk Park Foundation have teamed up to offer a free winter wellness event. There will be family fun for all ages with hands-on activity stations and presentations inside Singing Bird Nature Center, 1510 46th Ave, Rock Island, IL. Guests will be asked to wear a mask for all indoor activities. Here’s what’s planned:

Activity Stations:

  • Birds: Learn about Midwestern birds and what you can do to support their life cycle from Master Gardener and Master Naturalist volunteers. Make a window cling to use at home to prevent bird collisions.
  • Kids Create: 4-H will be offering hands-on nature crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a make and take bird feeder activity. Kids can also learn about winter weather and play with magic SNOW from Mercer County Ag Literacy!
  • Warm up with Soup and Hot Cocoa! Illinois Extension SNAP-Ed will offer free soup samples and hot cocoa. They will also have the recipes and many other nutrition and wellness handouts available.
  • Explore 8 Dimensions of Wellness: Wellness is multi-dimensional, including physical, financial, emotional, social, spiritual, environmental, vocational, and intellectual. These dimensions should work in harmony to help achieve optimal health and well-being. Get information from IL Extension on this 8 Dimensions holistic health concept.
  • Winter Walk: Head outside and visit our winter wellness signs along the pathways between Singing Bird and Black Hawk State Historic Site for tips on ways to stay active and healthy.
  • Museum Visit: Visit the Hauberg Museum which tells the story of the Sauk and Meskwaki through interpretive maps, artifacts, and seasonal dioramas.

10:30 am – Explore Hygge Winter is a great time to embrace hygge - a Danish and Norwegian word for a mood of coziness with feelings of wellness and contentment. Learn more about the concept and how your health can benefit from having more hygge in your life from Anette Svendesberget, a Moline chiropractor who grew up practicing hygge in her hometown of Rena, Norway.

11 am - Nature and Wellness: Research shows spending time in nature is not only enjoyable - it has numerous health benefits! IL Extension horticulture educator Emily Swihart, will share findings on how interacting with nature can help sooth your body, mind and spirit.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Becoming Minimalist
Overcoming Distraction
Dr. Nikhil Wagle explains how the new product works to combat age-related presbyopia.
New eye drops to improve near vision
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 125 cases and 6 death from COVID-19.
Rock Island County Health Department reports 6 deaths, 125 new COVID-19 cases Friday
Sound Conservatory
Music Academy and Retail Shoppe coming to Rock Island
NAMI Butterfly Fundraiser
Butterfly Fundraiser for NAMI