Annual ‘Mardi Paws’ party helping shelter pets set for March 5 at RME

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Humane Society of Scott County is excited to invite animal lovers to one of their largest fundraisers of the year: Mardi Paws.

The Mardi Gras-inspired celebration raises important money to support homeless pets. This year’s in-person event will happen at River Music Experience on March 5 from 7-10 pm.

Celina Rippel, HSSC, highlight the details and how people can support the shelter whether they are able to attend or not. She also introduces 2-year-old “Jupiter”, one of the homeless pets (available for adoption) . One of the highlights is how the shelter can take the animals shopping for new toys and other necessities as a result of the night’s monetary support.

Soul Storm will provide live music entertainment and Bayside Bistro will be serving authentic Cajun food.

The purchase of a ticket includes a free drink. All are encouraged to participate in a silent auction and the voting for the selection of Mardi Paws King and Queen! Tickets are available at the door or online here: https://hssc.us/mardi-paws

Tacoma wants to remind you to get your tickets to Mardi Paws! 🐾💜💚💛 Mardi Paws is now less than two weeks away (March... Posted by Humane Society of Scott County on Sunday, February 20, 2022

