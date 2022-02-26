Advertisement

Chili fans can head to 13th annual cookoff

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hand in Hands 13th annual chili cookoff will take place on Saturday night.

From 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., fans can get a taste of the best chili in the Quad Cities area at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

There will also be a silent auction, raffles and more.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for kids. All proceeds will go towards empowering children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families.

