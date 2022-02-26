‘Cookies for a Cause’ benefits QCA non-profit organization

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - Your sweet tooth could help a local nonprofit raise money.

“Cookies for a Cause” is benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

For every 20-count package of Hy-Vee chocolate chip cookies purchased through March 15, one dollar will be donated to the four Boys & Girls Clubs locations in the Quad Cities, benefitting the before after school and summer programs.

“They need to have somewhere to go after school, so they really need a structured program. We provide them with snacks and meals. We provide them with activities. We give them with opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have. So, it’s very important for our community,” said Torri Smith, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

“We partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley because of the impact they have on our youth to empower them to become productive, smart and confident adults,” said Debbie Geisler, marketing and communications manager for Quad City Hy-Vee stores.

You can purchase the cookies at any of the Hy-Vee locations in the Quad Cities.

