Advertisement

‘Cookies for a Cause’ benefits QCA non-profit organization

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is teaming up with Hy-Vee to raise money
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - Your sweet tooth could help a local nonprofit raise money.

“Cookies for a Cause” is benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

For every 20-count package of Hy-Vee chocolate chip cookies purchased through March 15, one dollar will be donated to the four Boys & Girls Clubs locations in the Quad Cities, benefitting the before after school and summer programs.

“They need to have somewhere to go after school, so they really need a structured program. We provide them with snacks and meals. We provide them with activities. We give them with opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have. So, it’s very important for our community,” said Torri Smith, executive director of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley.

“We partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley because of the impact they have on our youth to empower them to become productive, smart and confident adults,” said Debbie Geisler, marketing and communications manager for Quad City Hy-Vee stores.

You can purchase the cookies at any of the Hy-Vee locations in the Quad Cities.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Princeton fire victim says building did not have a fire escape
Princeton fire victim says building did not have a fire escape
RV & Camping Show going on at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island, February 25-27, 2022
RV and Camping Show is at the QCCA Expo Center this weekend
Princeton fire victim says building did not have a fire escape
Princeton fire victim says building did not have a fire escape
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is teaming up with Hy-Vee to raise money
‘Cookies for a Cause’ benefits QCA non-profit organization