The Echo features local performer Alexa Mueller

The Echo featured performer Alexa Mueller
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Quad Cities Live has partnered with a hyper-local online publication called The Echo to put the spotlight on Quad Cities’ music artists.

Morgan and Jake welcome 16-year-old Alexa Mueller to the show to share her story and briefly perform. Mueller began her music journey when she was just 9 years old as a participant at Rock Camps offered by River Music Experience. She is a member of the band QC Vinyl that entertains audiences by playing a variety of tunes but leans mostly into blues and Classic Rock.

Busy day today! Our lead singer, Alexa Mueller will be a guest on the KWQC Quad Cities Live show today between 3-4 on...

Posted by Vinyl on Friday, February 25, 2022

