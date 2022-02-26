Advertisement

Hand In Hand Chili Cook-0ff for a cause is Saturday

Hand In Hand Chili Cookoff is Sat., Feb. 26
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Hand in Hand is hosting their 13th annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM at the Fair Center at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The event, typically held the last Saturday in January, was postponed due to the rising COVID cases.

Angie Kendall, CEO of Hand-in Hand, is the QCL guest to discuss details of this year’s fundraiser. This year’s cook-off will be a hybrid event that will feature a drive thru for those not comfortable coming in. It will also feature favorite in-person events including a chili tasting competition featuring eighteen local teams. Attendees can vote for the “Best Chili”{ and participate in a silent auction, raffles, a kid’s zone, a wine and craft beer pull, and more.

Tickets are $15 per person and in the drive-thru, $5 for children 6-12 years of age, and children 5 years and under free. Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased at Hand in Hand’s website at www.handinhandqc.org.

To learn more about the Chili Cook-Off and Hand-in-Hand visit www.handinhandqc.org.

