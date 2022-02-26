Iowa flat tax bill moves to governor’s desk

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A flat tax bill has passed the House and Senate in Iowa and is waiting on final approval by Governor Kim Reynolds.

House File 2317 makes good on some of the goals that Governor Reynolds set in here State of the State address in early January.

The tax reform package will change Iowa’s progressive bracketed income tax system to a flat 3.9% tax for all Iowans. It will also reduce corporate income tax rates and remove taxes on retirement income.

The most important of these changes to the average Iowan will be the flat tax rate.

Under current Iowa tax law, the highest income tax bracket will be 6.5% in 2023. Under the new bill, the highest rate will be 6% in 2023, 5.7% in 2024, 4.8% in 2025, and 3.9% for 2026 and after. This bracket is for individuals reporting more than $75,000 annually or over $150,000 jointly.

U.S. Census data puts the median Iowa household income at around $60,000. For them, the decline will look slightly different. The rate will drop to 5.7% for 2023 and 2024 before dropping to 4.8% in 2025 and then the flat 3.9% tax in 2026.

The lowest brackets in Iowa will also see a small cut, dropping from 4.4%.

The bill has already been passed by the House 61 to 34 and the Senate 32 to 16. In both cases the vote was technically bipartisan, with two Democrats joining the Republican majority.

An analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency estimates the bill will amount to a $1.7 billion tax cut for Iowans.

The 3.9% flat tax is even more ambitious than the 4% tax that the governor pitched in her State of the State address. She has been praising the bill online today saying in part: “This bill rewards work, takes care of our farmers, and supports our retirees, all while protecting key state priorities.”

The LSA analysis also estimates that $1.9 billion less in tax revenue will go to Iowa’s general fund each year. Opponents of the bill are worried about what this could mean for public services. There is also a concern that the change overly favors wealthy Iowans, while average families receive substantially smaller savings.

“Iowa Senate Republicans voted for the largest tax giveaway to the ultra-rich and big corporations that our state has ever seen,” Iowa Senate Democrats Leader Zach Wahls said on Twitter the night of the vote. “It will take the average Iowan over a century to receive the same tax cut that mega-millionaires will get in a single year.”

All that’s left now is for Governor Reynolds to sign the bill, which officials expect will happen very soon.

The governor is also scheduled to deliver the Republican response to the president’s State of the Union address on Tuesday.

You can see the full contents of House File 2317, as well as more analysis, here.

