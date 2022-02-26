Man killed in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot and killed Friday around 6:45 p.m. in Galesburg, according to police. Authorities were called to the 600 block of W Brooks St in reference to gunshots.

As police arrived, they discovered 42-year-old Tommie Martin had been shot in his torso. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The case is under investigation with the assistance of Illinois State Police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, you’re asked or contact the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.

At approximately 6:45 pm On Friday, February 25, 2022, the Galesburg Police Department responded to the 600 BLK W Brooks... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Saturday, February 26, 2022

