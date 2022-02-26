Advertisement

RV and Camping Show is at the QCCA Expo Center this weekend

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you are dreaming of a warm weather season where you are traveling the countryside in an RV and are already planning your camping stops, you might want to stop by the RV and Camping Show this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island this weekend.

Kyle Kiel featured the show’s kick off during Quad City Live on TV6 where we learn there will be the latest RVs, campers, motor homes, trailers, parts and accessories all on display under one roof. There also will be cooking demonstrations. Jumpin’ Joey’s Kid Zone with bounce house fun will also be available for families.

Hours will be noon – 8 p.m. on Fri. Feb. 25, 10 a.m. — 8 p.m. Sat. Feb. 26, and 10 to 4 p.m. Sun., Feb. 27. Tickets are $8 for adults, $1 for kids 6-15 and free for children under 6.

Discount advance tickets are available at QCCAexpocenter.com.

