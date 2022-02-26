Advertisement

RV and camping show will be held at the QCCA Expo Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - If you’re ready to enjoy the great outdoors you can get a head start on the camping season.

The Annual RV and Camping Show will be held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Attendees will find a lot of campers, RV’s and all the equipment they will need to go camping once the weather warms up.

Tickets will be $8 for adults, $1 for kids ages 6 to 15 and children under age 5 are free.

