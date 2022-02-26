Advertisement

Trigger Finger symptoms, causes, and treatment options

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -With more than 200,000 U.S. cases each year, trigger finger is a condition that causes pain, stiffness and a finger locking sensation. Depending on severity, treatment options can range from rest to surgery.

Dr. Megan Crosmer, MD, Orthopaedic Specialists of Davenport, is the Midday Medical expert that provides a thorough explanation of the condition and treatment. Crosmer is Fellowship Trained in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery.

Trigger finger is caused by inflammation in the tendons going to the finger or in the sheath through which the tendons run. It is more likely to occur in patients with diabetes or underlying inflammatory conditions or in patients doing repetitive activities (like farmers, industrial workers or musicians).

Diagnosis can be determined through an exam and learning a patient’s health history. For mild cases, anti-inflammatories and finger splints can be used. With more severity, cortisone injections can be curative in over 60-70% of cases. If necessary, corrective surgery can be performed where a surgeon makes a small incision in the sheath surrounding the tendon to allow for freer movement.

