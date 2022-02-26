Tudi’s Tribe golf outing raises money for children diagnosed with cancer

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - Approximately 1 in 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before the age of, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

Tudi’s Tribe, a local nonprofit, held its 20th golf outing to help raise money for pediatric cancer research. Hundreds of golfers took part in the event.

“It’s amazing. Twenty years and this is the first time in 20 years that we have completely sold out 360 golfers,” said Brad Baltzell, director of Tudi’s Tribe.

Baltzell said that Tudi’s Tribe has raised more than $700,000 over the last 20 years.

For participant Matthew Perkins, the event has extra significance.

“Our son was diagnosed with a number of abdominal tumors back in 2009. We did treatment in Iowa City for about 16 months, and he passed away in August 2010. We’ve gone down that cancer road and understand how families feel like. You have to embrace that time, the memories you created are very precious because you don’t know when your last ones are with your child,” Perkins said.

Tudi’s Tribe is in honor of Tudi Edwards who passed away from cancer in 2007. Its mission is to help kids with cancer and offers trips such as going to Disney.

“Most of the time when I meet these families they are in treatment and that is so stressful for everybody. Being able to say, ‘Do you want to go to Disney?’ It just lightens the kids up tremendously,” Baltzell said.

Perkins said it is great to see so much community support.

“Cancer research, cancer treatment is all very heavily underfunded. When the community comes together and can be generous, it means a lot to people who are truly in need,” Perkins said. “Cancer families can’t do this alone. I want people to walk away knowing every day is a gift, it’s precious. It’s given to us by God, and we don’t have a choice about what our future holds. We just have to treat what we experience every day as the most important.

Baltzell estimated Tudi’s Tribe raised between $25,000 and $35,000 this afternoon. To learn how you can donate, visit Tudi’s Tribe’s Facebook page.

