Two-day QC Fit Fest starts Saturday at The Bend XPO

EAST MOLINE Ill. (KWQC) -QC Fit Fest will be held Feb. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Bend Xpo Center in East Moline

Chris Maltsburger, founder of the event, joins QCL over Zoom to raise awareness about the community event designed for all ages to engage with local experts and learn more about health, fitness, nutrition, and athletic performance no matter where you are on your health journey.

Billy Blanks, Jr. will be the headliner guest featuring his workout class “Dance it Out” on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Billy Blanks, Jr. has been featured on Shark Tank, Ellen and Dr. Oz.

Tickets are now available for online purchase for the 2022 Expo at QCFitFest.com

