Advertisement

Two-day QC Fit Fest starts Saturday at The Bend XPO

Two-day QC Fit Fest starts Saturday at The Bend XPO
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE Ill. (KWQC) -QC Fit Fest will be held Feb. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Bend Xpo Center in East Moline

Chris Maltsburger, founder of the event, joins QCL over Zoom to raise awareness about the community event designed for all ages to engage with local experts and learn more about health, fitness, nutrition, and athletic performance no matter where you are on your health journey.

Billy Blanks, Jr. will be the headliner guest featuring his workout class “Dance it Out” on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Billy Blanks, Jr. has been featured on Shark Tank, Ellen and Dr. Oz.

Tickets are now available for online purchase for the 2022 Expo at QCFitFest.com

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

QC Fitfest at The Bend XPO
Two-day QC Fit Fest starts Saturday at The Bend XPO
Featured Performer
The Echo featured performer Alexa Mueller
Hand-in-Hand Chili Cookoff
Hand In Hand Chili Cook-0ff for a cause is Saturday
Mardi Paws 2022: Fundraiser for Humane Society of Scott County on March 5
Mardi Paws 2022: Fundraiser for Humane Society of Scott County on March 5