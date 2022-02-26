Two killed in I-74 car accident Saturday morning

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Police Department says two people were killed in a Saturday morning car accident. It reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. on I-74 West at the 3.4-mile marker. An Iowa State Trooper discovered the accident while they were on patrol.

Police say a 2017 Audi A3 was traveling North on I-74, eventually driving off the highway and entering a ditch alongside the road.

A 37-year-old woman from Bettendorf and a 28-year-old man from Davenport were ejected from the car and killed, per authorities. Their identities are not being released at this time.

The Bettendorf Police Department was assisted on scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Bettendorf Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.