Advertisement

Two people injured in Moline shooting Friday

Two people were shot Friday evening in Moline near the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to police. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were shot Friday evening in Moline near the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to police. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they saw nearly 20 shell casing markers and crime scene tape surrounding the neighborhood around 5 p.m.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and they believe the two individuals knew each other.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
More than 1,000 U.S. flights were canceled Wednesday, and more than 500 flights have already...
More than 1,000 flights already canceled this week
FAD 224
First Alert Day Thursday, Friday for snow
A 17-year-old girl dies in an overnight vehicle crash Saturday.
Moline police launch criminal investigation into fatal crash
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

Two people shot in Moline on Friday
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger symptoms, causes, and treatment options
QC Fitfest at The Bend XPO
Two-day QC Fit Fest starts Saturday at The Bend XPO
A flat tax bill has passed the House and Senate in Iowa and is waiting on final approval by...
Iowa flat tax bill moves to governor’s desk