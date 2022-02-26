Two people injured in Moline shooting Friday

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Two people were shot Friday evening in Moline near the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to police. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A TV6 crew on the scene says they saw nearly 20 shell casing markers and crime scene tape surrounding the neighborhood around 5 p.m.

Police say there is no danger to the public, and they believe the two individuals knew each other.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

