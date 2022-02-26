Advertisement

Warm Sunshine For The Weekend

40s & a few 50s over the next several days
Sunny skies and milder temperatures expected this weekend,. Look for highs in the 30's to near 40° this afternoon.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- There will be a whole lot of melting going on this weekend. Look for sunshine across the region today and tomorrow, along with warmer temperatures ahead. We’ll see highs reaching the 30′s to near 40 this afternoon, followed by readings in the 40′s Sunday, and temperatures reaching the 40′s to near the 50 degree mark Monday. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and uneventful, with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the 40′s.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and milder. High: 40°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 22°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 43°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

