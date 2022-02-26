Advertisement

Warm Sunshine For The Weekend

40s and a few 50s over the next few days
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- There will be a whole lot of melting going on this weekend. Look for sunshine across the region today and tomorrow, along with warmer temperatures ahead. We’ll see highs reaching the 30′s to low 40′s this afternoon, followed by readings in the 40′s Sunday, and temperatures reaching the 40′s to near the 50 degree mark Monday. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and uneventful, with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the 40′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder High: 40°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold.  Low: 22°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 43°.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
Two people were shot Friday evening in Moline near the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to...
Two people injured in Moline shooting Friday
Police lights
Police investigate multi-vehicle crash in Davenport Thursday
Crews respond to a barn fire in Taylor Ridge Friday morning.
Barn fire destroys hay at Taylor Ridge farm
The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man and woman found dead in a rural...
Sheriff’s office identifies man, woman found dead in rural Galena home

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - One more cold night before a stretch of mild & dry weather
Warming Up For The Weekend And Beyond
First Alert Forecast - One more cold night before a stretch of mild & dry weather
First Alert Forecast - One more cold night before a stretch of mild & dry weather
Weekend
Forecast 02-25
Few flurries today
Flurries today and sunshine this weekend