Warm Sunshine For The Weekend

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) -- There will be a whole lot of melting going on this weekend. Look for sunshine across the region today and tomorrow, along with warmer temperatures ahead. We’ll see highs reaching the 30′s to low 40′s this afternoon, followed by readings in the 40′s Sunday, and temperatures reaching the 40′s to near the 50 degree mark Monday. The rest of the week looks fairly quiet and uneventful, with sunshine, a few clouds and highs in the 40′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder High: 40°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and not as cold. Low: 22°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer. High: 43°.

