Danville, Bellevue need OT to move on, Northeast falls to Mid-Prairie

FAIRFIELD, TIFFIN & MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Danville Bears top WACO in triple overtime 46-39. The Bears will move on to Well Fargo arena to kick off the boys state tournament with the first game at 10:30 on March 7th, facing Lake Mills.

The Bellevue Comets entered the substate tournament with a record below .500, but after upsetting their way through the post season, they will head to Des Moines for the first time since 1991. The now 13-12 Comets topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck in overtime 58-54 to advance. Bellevue will be the eight seed in Des Moines where they will face Grand View Christian after the Danville game.

A different story for the Northeast Rebels as they ran into a buzz saw in the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks. The Rebels trailed the entire game, falling 74-43. The undefeated Golden Hawks will face Monticello in the first round.

