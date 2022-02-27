Advertisement

Danville, Bellevue need OT to move on, Northeast falls to Mid-Prairie

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, TIFFIN & MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Danville Bears top WACO in triple overtime 46-39. The Bears will move on to Well Fargo arena to kick off the boys state tournament with the first game at 10:30 on March 7th, facing Lake Mills.

The Bellevue Comets entered the substate tournament with a record below .500, but after upsetting their way through the post season, they will head to Des Moines for the first time since 1991. The now 13-12 Comets topped Gladbrook-Reinbeck in overtime 58-54 to advance. Bellevue will be the eight seed in Des Moines where they will face Grand View Christian after the Danville game.

A different story for the Northeast Rebels as they ran into a buzz saw in the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks. The Rebels trailed the entire game, falling 74-43. The undefeated Golden Hawks will face Monticello in the first round.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in I-74 car accident Saturday morning
The man arrested in a standoff with police has been identified as 59-year-old Alan Wade Buresh....
Man charged after six-hour standoff with Davenport police and swat team
Two people were shot Friday evening in Moline near the 1200 block of 14th Street, according to...
Two people injured in Moline shooting Friday
1982 Murder Victim
Police: DNA links slain Illinois man to 1982 killing in Iowa
A flat tax bill has passed the House and Senate in Iowa and is waiting on final approval by...
Iowa flat tax bill moves to governor’s desk

Latest News

Fairfield, IA
Danville, Bellevue need OT to move on, Northeast falls to Mid-Prairie
Watch all the highlights from Friday's High School Boys playoff basketball
Highlight Zone: February 25th
Watch all the highlights from Thursday's postseason basketball
High School Postseason Basketball: February 24th
Watch all of Thursday's High School Sports Postseason Action
High School Sports: February 23rd